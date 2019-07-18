A United States tech company has been working on making a robotic dog that people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia could befriend.

Development of such a mechanical dog comes amid reports, by institutions like Oxford Economics, that robots will be soon be replacing up to 20 million factory jobs by 2030.

And this fast development in robotic technology begs the inevitable question: are robots a threat to mankind?

Stealing our jobs

There are currently 2.25 million robots in use worldwide, a report by Oxford Economics suggested, which also said the number has multiplied over the past two decades.

The report said the rise in robotic technology would boost economic growth together with productivity and create new jobs in industries, but it also said this would cause millions of manufacturing jobs to be lost to robots.

In the next 20 years, the report said, the global stock of robots would reach as many as 20 million by 2030, with 14 million in China only.