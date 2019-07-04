In pictures: Group stage draws to a close in the African Cup of Nations
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Group stage draws to a close in the African Cup of NationsTunisia and South Africa filled the final two places for the round of 16 after a tense finish to the group stage in Egypt.
Egyptian fans hold posters of their star striker Mohamed Salah prior to the African Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Egypt and Uganda in Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 30, 2019. / AP
July 4, 2019

The African Cup of Nations brings the likes of superstars such as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Riyad Mahrez on to the same field as Madagascar's Jean Romario Baggio Rakotoarisoa, who plays in the country's ramshackle league, and Selemani Ndikumana, who lived through the long civil war, which ravaged Burundi until 2005.

The tournament began with what has become almost a traditional prelude: a team arguing over bonuses.

Cameroon initially refused to fly to Egypt and, even when they were eventually persuaded to travel, the players said they were still not satisfied with the offer. Pay disputes subsequently affected Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Uganda.

Newcomers Madagascar provided romance as they beat Nigeria on the way to topping their group, a remarkable achievement for a motley collection of players from the lower leagues in France and clubs in Belgium, Bulgaria and the United States, and led by former French fourth-tier coach Nicolas Dupuis.

Uganda reached the knockout stage for the first time in 41 years and Benin, taking part at their fourth AFCON, made it past the group stage for the first time although they still have to win a match at the finals. They drew all their games.

Recommended

The most impressive sides were the North African trio of Egypt, Morocco, and Algeria who all topped their groups with a 100 per cent record and without conceding any goals.

Algeria looked particularly strong although it was not pretty as they committed an average of 28 fouls a match, according to official statistics.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat