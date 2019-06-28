Afghanistan versus Pakistan is perhaps the World Cup match that cricket fans in the war-weary nation will be watching most intensely.

It is a complicated relationship.

Many Afghanistan players learned the game growing up as refugees in Pakistan but lots of Afghans accuse their powerful neighbour of supporting Taliban insurgency. And Islamabad believes Afghanistan is being used by Kabul-backed militants and rival India to destabilise its western border.

With years of distrust and blame between the two countries, a high-stakes victory over Pakistan in the sport it loves best on Saturday would taste especially sweet to Afghans.

There is also intrigue on the pitch at Headingley, in the northern English city of Leeds.

Pakistan cannot afford any more slip-ups, needing to win their final two matches to retain a realistic chance of reaching the semi-finals after a slow start to the tournament.

Afghanistan, appearing in just their second World Cup since their debut in 2015, are playing for pride after losing all seven of their matches so far.

'We learnt a lot of cricket in Pakistan'

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib played down the political tensions between the two nations at his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying he hoped cricket could build bridges.

"If you look at our cricket, we learnt a lot of cricket in Pakistan and we also played cricket in Pakistan," Naib said.

"We are also hoping cricket is one thing that can keep a good relationship for anyone, any other country. So I am hoping that not only with Pakistan, but with India, Sri Lanka and other countries."

Refugee camps