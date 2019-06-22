POLITICS
European Games open in Belarus
Belarus' longtime president, Alexander Lukashenko, declared the games open before a "flame of peace" was lit and fireworks were launched from the roof of the Dinamo stadium.
2019 European Games - Opening Ceremony - Dinamo Stadium, Minsk, Belarus - June 21, 2019.General view of the entertainment during the opening ceremony / Reuters
June 22, 2019

The second edition of the European Games has opened in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Belarus' longtime president, Alexander Lukashenko, declared the games open before a "flame of peace" was lit and fireworks were launched from the roof of the Dinamo stadium.

The ceremony had a strong historical flavour, including folk dancing and a tribute to the Belarus-born artist Marc Chagall. That was a contrast to the lavish and often abstract European Games opening in 2015 in Azerbaijan, which starred singer Lady Gaga.

The European Games have struggled to carve out their identity in a crowded sports schedule, as various sports jealously guard their own European championships.

The games run through June 30 and feature 3,667 athletes from 50 countries

