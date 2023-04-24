Former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon has arrived in Myanmar, state media reported, as the bloody conflict engulfing the country spirals.

Myanmar media gave no details of Ban's visit, but he is a member of "The Elders" group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, which works to promote peace and defuse conflicts.

Ban and his team "arrived in Naypyidaw by air yesterday evening", the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

He was met by the deputy ministers for defence and foreign affairs, the newspaper said, without providing details.

A bulletin on state-run TV showed Ban waving for the cameras as he arrived at the airport, accompanied by several officials.

Attempts for peace

Diplomatic efforts to end the crisis unleashed by the military's 2021 coup have stalled, with the junta ignoring international criticism of its brutal crackdown on dissent and refusing to engage with its opponents.