TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises Daesh leader in Syria: Erdogan
Daesh leader Abu al Qurayshi has been neutralised by the Turkish forces during an operation in Syria, Türkiye's President Erdogan says in a television interview.
Türkiye neutralises Daesh leader in Syria: Erdogan
Erdogan says Ankara will continue its fight against terrorist organisations without any discrimination. / Photo: AA
April 30, 2023

Türkiye neutralised Abu al Qurayshi, the so-called leader of Daesh terrorist organisation, during an operation in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been following the so-called leader of Daesh, code-named Abu Hussein al Qurayshi, for a long time," Erdogan said in a live interview on Turkish broadcaster TRT Turk on Sunday.

"This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralised in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday," he added.

RelatedTurkey arrests 43 Daesh-linked terror suspects

He said Ankara would continue its fight against terrorist organisations without any discrimination.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.​​​​​​​

RelatedTurkey will shoulder the 'heavy burden' of ending terror in Syria - Erdogan
Recommended

'Islamophobia spreading in West'

Erdogan said racism, Islamophobia, and discrimination are spreading in the West "like cancer cells," adding: "Western countries have not yet demonstrated efforts for confronting this threat."

Hate speech and attacks targeting Muslims and the mosques abroad are also increasing, he stressed.

"Vile acts by racist groups, such as arson against mosques and tearing up the holy Quran, have also increased ... We take every step to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens," Erdogan said.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.

Turning to murders by neo-Nazi National Socialist Underground (NSU) group, Erdogan said Türkiye will be following it.

"If deemed necessary, we have to file all kinds of suits in international courts, from material to moral compensation, to obtain results,” he added.

The far-right terrorist group NSU killed eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen, and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007, but the cases remained long unsolved to date.

RelatedTürkiye strongly condemns 'despicable act' on Quran in Netherlands
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay