Türkiye neutralised Abu al Qurayshi, the so-called leader of Daesh terrorist organisation, during an operation in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been following the so-called leader of Daesh, code-named Abu Hussein al Qurayshi, for a long time," Erdogan said in a live interview on Turkish broadcaster TRT Turk on Sunday.

"This is the first time I am telling this here. This person was neutralised in an operation carried out by the MIT yesterday," he added.

Related Turkey arrests 43 Daesh-linked terror suspects

He said Ankara would continue its fight against terrorist organisations without any discrimination.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.​​​​​​​