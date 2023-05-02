Humans have studied animals for thousands of years to learn more about their own anatomy. And they have put animals through countless tests to develop life-saving medicines.

These tests have also often led to friction between science and morality, and over ethical concerns raised by many.

However, a new technology is emerging that could revolutionise the field and put an end to animal testing once and for all: organ-on-a-chip technology.

Organ-on-a-chip technology involves growing tiny replicas of human organs on microchips, allowing researchers to test the safety and efficacy of drugs and treatments for animal testing.

In December of 2022, the US passed a new legislation, the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, to override the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act of 1938, which mandated animal testing for every new drug development protocol.

It has opened up the possibility of using new technologies to model how the human body might react to cutting-edge treatments instead of relying on animal testing.

But does this mean an end to the animal testing era?

Evolutionofanimalstudies

Animal studies enclose a long and controversial history, with the earliest recorded instances dating back to Aristotle's dissection of live animals in the 4th century BCE.

While social and religious beliefs prevented human cadaver dissection, animal dissection continued for centuries. In the early 1900s, animal testing became a popular method for testing new medicines, with researchers giving experimental treatments for diseases such as diphtheria and diabetes to animals before testing them on humans.

These experiments proved successful, earning scientists global accolades, including the coveted Nobel Prize. Despite ongoing ethical concerns, animal testing continues to be used in medical research even today.

For 84 years, US law required preclinical animal testing for new drugs before they were tested on humans. The requirement came into effect after a bad batch of diphtheria antitoxin and a deadly antibiotic medicine caused multiple fatalities in the early 20th century.

However, recent technological advancements could bring about significant changes in drug development and animal welfare by allowing companies to use novel testing methods as alternatives to animal testing.

Pitfallsofanimaltesting

Although animal testing has advanced science and paved the way for medicines and vaccines that have saved countless lives, it is not without flaws.

Scientists use thousands of dogs, mice, rats, and monkeys every year in animal testing. Some experts argue that this suffering is largely in vain because animal models don’t even work incredibly well.

Don Ingber, the founding director of Harvard University's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and co-founder of organ-on-a-chip company Emulate, has expressed his belief that animal models used in drug development are “terrible”.