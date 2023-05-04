Türkiye, with one of the highest voter turnouts in the world, is committed to ensuring that all of its citizens are able to exercise their democratic rights and vote.

The Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) plays a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections in the country, and there are several initiatives in place to make voting more accessible to all citizens.

One such initiative is the use of mobile ballot boxes for disabled and ill voters. Mobile ballot boxes will be set by the electoral body to allow people who are unable to leave their homes or hospital beds to cast their votes. As an alternative, citizens can be transported to ballot boxes with the help of ambulances.

Another important initiative is the provision of special voting templates for visually impaired citizens. Visually impaired citizens in Türkiye are provided with special templates that allow them to vote independently and confidentially. This initiative ensures that all citizens, regardless of their physical abilities, can participate in the democratic process with dignity.

Türkiye also actively encourages young people to participate in the democratic process. The May 2023 elections are expected to attract 5 million first-time voters, a significant number that reflects the country's commitment to engaging and empowering its youth population.

Ensuring all citizens across the world cast their vote