FBI agents arrested the brother of a man who carried out the December mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, as well as two women on Thursday on charges of federal conspiracy, marriage fraud and making false statements, US prosecutors said.

Officials said the charges against Syed Raheel Farook, whose brother Syed Rizwan Farook and sister-in-law, Tashfeen Malik, killed 14 people at a Dec. 2 holiday party, follow an immigration-related investigation that began with the probe into the massacre.

Syed Raheel Farook, his wife, Tatiana Farook, and her sister Mariya Chernykh were arrested by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to immigration officials while under oath, the US Attorney's Office said in a statement.