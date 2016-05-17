One of two ethnic Uighur Muslims from China accused of involvement in a deadly bombing in Thailand last year broke down and complained of mistreatment on Tuesday as he appeared in court.

Twenty people were killed and more than 120 injured in the bombing on August 17, 2015, at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok when it was thronged with tourists. Five of the dead were from China and two from Hong Kong.

No group claimed responsibility.

"I'm not an animal," a shaven, shackled and barefoot Adem Karadag told reporters, as two guards led him into a military court.

"I'm human, I'm human."

Karadag and Yusufu Mieraili, both of whom are Uighurs, are accused of being behind the bombings.

Analysts, diplomats and even some officials suspected the attack was linked to sympathisers of the Uighur Muslim minority in western China angered by the Thai junta's deportation of more than 100 Uighurs to China the previous month.

But Thai police ruled out "terrorism" as a motive and said the perpetrators were members of a network that trafficked Uighurs and launched the attack in anger at a Thai crackdown on the trade.

Most Uighurs speak a Turkic language and live in China's violence-plagued Xinjiang region. Exiles and human rights groups say Uighurs chafe under government policies that restrict their culture and religion.

China denies this.

There was a mixed reaction on social media to Karadag's remarks.

But while many were quick to snub Islam, others pointed fingers at Chinese government for the extreme step some Uighurs are taking.

Karadag and Mieraili have denied all charges against them.