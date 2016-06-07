About 4,500 birds were culled at a wholesale market on Tuesday, two days after Hong Kong authorities' suspended trade of live poultry following a positive test for the H7N9 virus.

Chickens, pigeons and other birds were killed by stuffing them into a bin filled with carbon dioxide.

In a statement issued by Hong Kong's food and environmental hygiene department, the virus was found in a faecal sample at a local market, but the source of the virus has not yet been identified.

The department had made contact with three of the four people working at the market and none had reported symptoms of bird flu, the statement continued.

The government is yet to announce when the trade in poultry will resume.