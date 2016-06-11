After gunmen killed 11 members of the same familyin a remote mountain village in Mexico on Friday, authorities said the motive was "personal conflicts".

The pre-dawn attack occurred in El Mirador, a community in central Puebla state. The gunmen broke into the family's house in a mountainous area known as Sierra Negra and started shooting. They also used knives. The victims were five women, four men and two girls.

Two other girls were wounded and hospitalised.

Witnesses identified two assailants and recognised one of them as the man who allegedly raped one of the dead women nine years ago, resulting in the birth of a boy, according to the state prosecutor's office.

The woman's current partner, who was killed, was stabbed several times and had "more wounds than the other" victims, the office said in a statement.

Two of the witnesses have been placed under police protection.

The prosecutor's office said the gunmen "arrived on foot where the family was located, fired several times and left on foot." The two assailants reportedly fled towards the neighboring state of Oaxaca.

Authorities in both states are searching for them. The hamlet is so remote that it is only accessible on foot.