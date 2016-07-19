The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday promised "the toughest sanctions available" after a report found Moscow had concealed hundreds of positive doping tests in many sports ahead of the Sochi Winter Games and Rio Olympics.

The IOC did not spell out whether it would heed growing calls for Olympic bans already imposed on Russia's track and field athletes and weightlifters to be extended to all its competitors in Rio.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) urged to consider IOC to ban all Russian competitors and officials from next months's Games and other events.

The IOC President Thomas Bach said on the "state-run doping" scandal that the independent WADA investigation had revealed "a shocking and unprecedented attack on the integrity of sport and on the Olympic Games.

The IOC Executive Board is to hold a telephone conference on Tuesday to take its first decisions, which may include provisional measures and sanctions with regard to the Rio Olympics.