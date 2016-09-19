Fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" made television history at the 68th Emmy Awards on Sunday, becoming the most decorated fictional show since the awards began nearly seven decades ago.

The HBO series picked up 12 total Emmys this season, nine awards in technical categories and three top prizes at the glitzy ceremony in downtown Los Angeles, television's equivalent of the Oscars.

The blood-spattered saga about noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne took home the most coveted prize of the night, the best drama Emmy, along with statuettes for writing and directing.

That gives it a total haul over the years of 38, more than any other narrative series since the first Television Academy prize-giving in 1949, overtaking the haul of 37 won by long-running comedy "Frasier."

But it went down to the wire, as "Thrones" drew a blank in the acting categories, despite being a hot favorite and having multiple nominees, and only set the record with the last prize of the night.