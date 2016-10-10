Russia will create a permanent naval base in Syria's western port city of Tartus to expand its military influence in the country, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Nikolai Pankov announced on Monday.

Russia originally got a naval facility in Tartus after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, helping Moscow to secure vital sea trade routes to the Atlantic via the Mediterranean and the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal and Red Sea.

A permanent naval base in Syria would help Russia to expand its military presence abroad. It will allow Russia to operate more ships in the Mediterranean sea, giving its naval forces access to an enhanced facility where they can refuel and resupply.

The new plan involves upgrading and expanding the existing naval base which is currently fairly modest and unable to welcome larger warships. The base might be equipped with anti-submarine defences and new electronics systems on top of the S-300 missiles it recently deployed in the city.