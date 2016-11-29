On November 14, the International Criminal Court released the findings of a preliminary investigation into possible war crimes committed by the US in Afghanistan.

The report found "reasonable basis" that war crimes against Afghan nationals could have been committed in Afghanistan, as well as on Lithuanian, Polish and Romanian soil. All of the countries are signatories to the ICC.

The court says their decision on whether to pursue the charges is imminent. Yet there are doubts about the likelihood and effectiveness of an investigation.

The US is not a party to the 2002 Rome Statute which led to the establishment of the ICC. Washington also argues that its own courts have done a good enough job at prosecuting such allegations of abuses in foreign countries.

Afghanistan itself is heavily reliant on foreign aid, especially from the US. Since 2001, the US has provided more than $113 billion in security and humanitarian assistance.

This has led to a fear that Kabul would not risk upsetting its primary ally by cooperating with the ICC.

When did the ICC investigations begin?

Afghanistan first joined the ICC in 2003. Since then the country itself has never referred any cases to the court. However, the ICC has been conducting preliminary investigations into potential crimes in the country since 2007.

These were largely based on reports by non-governmental organisations, and investigations conducted by foreign governments into war crimes in Afghanistan.

This year's report marks the first time the ICC has singled out the "US armed forces and CIA," rather than the more encompassing "international forces" and "pro-government forces" used in the past.

What sorts of crimes has the ICC accused the US of?

The US military is accused of the ill-treatment and torture of at least 61 detainees in Afghanistan between May 1, 2003, and December 31, 2014. The CIA is accused of torturing and raping at least 27 other detainees in Afghanistan and in secret detention facilities in Europe between 2002 and 2008.

The court says the alleged crimes were "committed with particular cruelty and in a manner that debased the basic human dignity of the victims." The majority of these offences took place between 2003 and 2004.

The ICC allegations are in line with a 2014 report by the Senate Intelligence Committee. That report, though highly redacted, detailed the selection of secret CIA-run prisons in foreign countries, so-called "black sites." It also referred to the "brutal" interrogation tactics employed by the agency.

The Senate report came a week after the ICC issued its own 2014 report that they were looking into: "alleged torture or ill-treatment of conflict-related detainees by US armed forces in Afghanistan in the period [between] 2003-2008."

Is any of this even possible if the US doesn't recognise the ICC?

In the past, Washington has maintained that the ICC "should not have jurisdiction over non-parties," including the US.

This would be true if the alleged crimes had been conducted on US soil. Therefore, the ICC argues that they have jurisdiction over possible crimes committed on Afghan territory.

Ehsan Qaane, an analyst at the Afghanistan Analyst Network, a Kabul-based think tank, said this means that "the nationality of the perpetrator" cannot be used to exempt them from prosecution for alleged crimes committed in countries that are party to the ICC.

If the investigations lead to a trial, the ICC would be the first international tribunal to prosecute US nationals.

Does Kabul or Washington have to cooperate with the investigation?

Neither Washington nor Kabul is obliged to comply. Failure to do so would be a blow to both nations.