The Iraqi town of Bashiqa recovers after two years under Daesh rule as an international coalition against the terror group has recaptured outlying towns and villages near Mosul.

Bashiqa, a town in Mosul district in northern Iraq, was once known for its pickles and olives.

However, all this changed after June 2014 when Daesh took over the area. The group drove the businesses out, leaving the local economy in tatters.