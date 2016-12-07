WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraq's Bashiqa on the road to recovery after two years of Daesh rule
Daesh devastated the businesses in Bashiqa after they overran the town that was once known for its pickles and olives.
Iraq's Bashiqa on the road to recovery after two years of Daesh rule
Houses and many cultural sites in the town were damaged as a result of heavy fighting between Daesh and Iraqi forces. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

The Iraqi town of Bashiqa recovers after two years under Daesh rule as an international coalition against the terror group has recaptured outlying towns and villages near Mosul.

Bashiqa, a town in Mosul district in northern Iraq, was once known for its pickles and olives.

However, all this changed after June 2014 when Daesh took over the area. The group drove the businesses out, leaving the local economy in tatters.

Recommended

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports from Bashiqa.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla