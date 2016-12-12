BASHIQA, Iraq - Captain Shimal throws a few shards of a broken wooden window frame into a large metal pot. The fire inside is just starting to burn and the desperately cold hands around it are finally able to absorb the heat from the flames.

It is early December and the temperatures in the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa, 13 kilometres east of Mosul city, are already below freezing. The fire – and the warriors sitting around it – are the only signs of life in an area that has been completely destroyed by war. The area is littered with broken window frames both inside and outside the shops. This was once Bashiqa's largest marketplace, but now it lies completely gutted.

There used to be dozens of shops selling everything from olives and pickles, to clothes and shoes. Now nothing remains.

Bashiqa is one of the towns freed in recent weeks by Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by an international coalition and supported by a mixture of militias, in their broad push against Daesh.

As the crackling of the burning wood breaks the silence, Captain Shimal begins to tell a story. Four of the armed men sit round the fire listening intently as he speaks of a fierce battle that had raged on for days before peshmerga forces finally prevailed.

"This is the site of the harshest battle between peshmerga and Daesh forces," Captain Shimal said. "Daesh snipers were all around us. They occupied many of these structures before they were demolished."

"We had to use mortars to collapse buildings on top of Daesh snipers, burying them under the ruins," the captain said.

Shimal is a veteran of the peshmerga forces' "Asaish" unit, a backup militia that did cleanup operations in the aftermath of a battle. But the fighting at Bashiqa's Azawi market had required the captain and his unit to join the fighting earlier than usual.

As the peshmerga fighters closed in, Daesh resorted to the methods it had mastered over years of fighting Iraqi forces.