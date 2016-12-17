WORLD
2 MIN READ
What has Hezbollah's role been in Syria?
Hezbollah initially claimed it was in Syria to protect Shia holy shrines and Lebanese villages on the border, but later began to fight on behalf of the Assad regime when the latter began to lose ground.
Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah has supported the Syrian regime in its fight against the opposition since 2012. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 17, 2016

The Syrian regime has retaken Aleppo from rebels. But it wasn't without help from Russia and Shia militias backed by Iran, such as the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has supported the regime since 2012. In the beginning, they argued that they were in Syria to protect Shia holy shrines and Lebanese villages on the border.

However, after the regime began to lose ground, Hezbollah began fighting on its behalf. Later, the militia's intervention extended to Sunni areas such as in Aleppo.

Recommended

Hezbollah is using weapons, that were meant to be turned in to the state after the end of the civil war in Lebanon, for its own political interests in Syria instead of the stated use of resisting Israel.

TRT World's Abir Ahmar reports from the Lebanese capital Beirut.

SOURCE:TRT World
