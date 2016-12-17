The Syrian regime has retaken Aleppo from rebels. But it wasn't without help from Russia and Shia militias backed by Iran, such as the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has supported the regime since 2012. In the beginning, they argued that they were in Syria to protect Shia holy shrines and Lebanese villages on the border.

However, after the regime began to lose ground, Hezbollah began fighting on its behalf. Later, the militia's intervention extended to Sunni areas such as in Aleppo.