For many people reading this, I'm sure you are now aware of the kerfuffle caused by Hamza Yusuf's recent comments at RIS 2016 about anti-racist movements within the Muslim community and institutional injustice in the Black community in America.

To put it lightly, it didn't go well. As I was listening, I started to sink into my chair at home, hoping that the rhetoric would get better. I had to stop the audio halfway. Many times Mehdi Hasan was trying to throw Hamza Yusuf the proverbial lifeline to steer the conversation in the right direction, but to no avail.

After the social media explosion, his apology in response didn't help. As much as I would like to make this about Hamza Yusuf, it's not. This is about a history of institutions, so-called activists groups, governments, political and religious movements dealing in what I call "cognitive dissonance" ideology, as it relates to the suffering of Black people in America.

There's is no learning opportunity in deconstructing each word and intent behind Hamza's Yusuf's words. Like many, he is in a position of power, and his words hold a lot of weight within the Muslim and international community

I'm a 40 year old Black American Muslim convert born of Jamaican parents. I live in Qatar with a Saudi wife and two half Arab/Black kids that have afros that would make Angela Davis blush during her days as a young activist in the 70s. I'm youngish, but let's just say I've been around.

My first wall of dissonance happened shortly after I did my shahada. I used to have shoulder length dreadlocks. It was more style than anything, but the wandering eyes from mosque attendees and the relentless suggestions of "Oh, you should cut it, let me show you the hadith, from non-Black Muslims was a cultural rub that always left me uncomfortable. At the time, I felt like a Muslim outsider. I often wondered, "What's going on here?". Do I need to come up with a remix to India Arie's 'I Am Not my Hair'? Even walking with my wife, who clearly looks like an Arab woman, I would get stares from my fellow Arab Muslim brothers and sisters. That lack of understanding and feeling like an insider-outsider is a level of duality that many African Americans live with.

Many people feel they have a right to own your identity, including the cultural history that they've assumed you've sprung from. Several years back, I wrote a piece regarding the frequent ethnic stratification that occasionally happens in our mosques. In my opinion, this incident is no different.