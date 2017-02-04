A federal judge on Friday put a nationwide block on US President Donald Trump's week-old executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.

The Seattle judge's temporary restraining order represents a major setback for Trump's action, although his administration could still appeal the ruling this weekend and have the policy put back into effect.

Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, made his ruling effective immediately on Friday, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted straight away.

Shortly after the ruling, US Customs and Border Protection told airlines to board travellers affected by the ban. The US State Department is working with the Department of Homeland Security to work out how Friday's ruling affects its operations, a spokesman told Reuters, and will announce any changes affecting travellers as soon as information is available.

The Justice Department made no immediate decision on an appeal but said in a statement it would determine its next steps after reviewing the written order.

Robart's ruling followed an earlier decision by a federal judge in Boston declining to extend a temporary restraining order allowing some immigrants into the United States from countries affected by Trump's three-month ban.