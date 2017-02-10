In 2011 the Syrian uprising was the first major challenge to Bashar al Assad's regime, and it opened up the space for debate on how the country should be governed. Not only did it rupture four decades of repressive rule by Bashar and his father Hafez, it also exposed the deep sectarian animosities that the regime had used to keep its society divided.

The aftermath of the revolt saw volunteer militias spring up by the hundreds in order to defend protesters from the regime's crackdown. Some groups adopted the democratic ideals of theArab Spring, while others rallied around the Sunni majority that had long been marginalised by Assad's Alawite minority.

Over the course of six years, the parties fighting the war on the ground and the international powers that back them have shifted. They evolved as the armed revolt spiralled into an intractable civil war.

The opposition is now a complex web of factions, with shifting alliances and widely-diverging ideologies.

The rebels do generally share the goal of toppling the regime – even if they cannot agree on what would replace it. Some factions want a secular government, others an Islamic government. Despite their clashes and contradictions, they put up with each other as moderates and jihadists intermingle in the remaining "free territories." Fighting to reclaim control, Assad's regime has become increasingly dependent on foreign backers.

The main players can be broken up into three broad categories: The Assad regime, the rebels looking to unseat him and other parties who have exploited the conflict for their own gain.

The Assad regime

The regime's forces consist of a regular army, air force, secret police, and networks of militarised gangs known as "shabbiha" who act as enforcers.

Backed by Russia and Iran, Assad has pledged to fight to retake "every inch" of territory claimed by his opponents.

The regime universally labels all opposition groups as "terrorists."

The Syrian Network for Human Rights said the regime was responsible for 90 percent of civilian deaths since the war began.

Iran-backed militias

Assad's closest ally, Iran, has deployed at least 7,000 soldiers to fight on the ground in Syria.

Tehran also funds militias from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, totaling as many as 40,000 fighters.

According to the UN, Iran spends $6 billion per year on military aid to Assad.

The rebels

Ahrar Al Sham