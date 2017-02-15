An exhibition at the London Science Museum documents the 500-year history of robots with over 100 mechanical beings. The museum offers the largest collection of humanoid robots ever displayed.

Human beings' quest to recreate themselves as machines has sparked debate on rules for robotic technology and its moral aspects. But there is no general agreement on the rules for robots.

"We've got the possibility of artificial intelligent machines doing their own things that are not good for humans and even treating humans as some sort of subspecies," said Kevin Warwick, a professor at the University of Reading.