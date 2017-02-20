The Russian ambassador to the United Nations has died at the age of 64. Russia's Foreign Ministry says Vitaly Churkin's death was unexpected but gave no detail about how he died.

Churkin has been one of Russia's lead diplomats dealing with the war in Syria, the annexation of Crimea, and the economic sanctions enforced on Moscow by Western nations.

TRT World's Ben Said reports.

Churkin was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center on Monday, where he died, Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov, told The Associated Press. The cause of his death wasn't immediately known.