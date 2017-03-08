GAZIANTEP, Turkey —"Quiet! If somebody from the Free Syrian Army passes by, they will arrest us," one of the smugglers says.

Mojahed Abo Aljood, a young Syrian journalist trying to escape Aleppo, is frightened. The armed smugglers in the vehicle, who are supposed to be helping them flee, sound suspiciously like men fighting for the Syrian regime. "If the Free Syrian Army would arrest us, who does it mean these people are?" he wonders.

It's December, 2016, and four years of revolutionary forces having control of eastern Aleppo have just come to a dramatic end. Now, Mojahed, 23, is being driven out from the country, escorted by three smugglers. He knows that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to Aleppo, the city he loves, for many years.