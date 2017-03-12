WORLD
1 MIN READ
Daesh booby traps continue to haunt Syrian villagers
In northern Syria's Turkman Bareh village, Daesh has concealed bombs in the area's biggest mosque. Some of the concealed ordnance has already claimed lives.
Daesh booby traps continue to haunt Syrian villagers
Daesh has also piled up seized dish antennas inside the mosque raising fears of hidden explosives. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2017

Residents of northern Syria's Turkmen Bareh village, recently freed from Daesh control, are facing booby traps and hidden explosives as they try to put back their lives again.

In Turkman Bareh - a village in northern Aleppo - the terror group has left bombs in the area's biggest mosque.

Some of the concealed ordnance has already claimed lives. Recently, six people died when they accidentally activated a hidden bomb.

Recommended

Daesh has also piled up seized dish antennas inside the mosque raising fears of hidden explosives.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more details from Turkman Bareh.

SOURCE:TRT World
