Residents of northern Syria's Turkmen Bareh village, recently freed from Daesh control, are facing booby traps and hidden explosives as they try to put back their lives again.

In Turkman Bareh - a village in northern Aleppo - the terror group has left bombs in the area's biggest mosque.

Some of the concealed ordnance has already claimed lives. Recently, six people died when they accidentally activated a hidden bomb.