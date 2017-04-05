ISTANBUL — Of the more than 55 million voters expected to go to the polls on April 16 in Turkey, some 10.5 million live in Istanbul, the most populated city in the country. In many ways, Istanbul's diversity, history, modernity, politics and multicultural groups is a barometer for the rest of Turkey.
The upcoming referendum is a vote on a constitutional amendment package that if accepted, paves the way for a fully fledged presidential system, while abolishing the position of the prime minister. The proposed changes also include increasing the number of MPs from 550 to 600, and would lower the minimum age required to become an MP from 25 to 18.
We visited six districts across Istanbul: Bagcilar, Fatih, Taksim and Besiktas on the European side, and Uskudar and Kadikoy on the Asian side. We hit the streets and spoke to Istanbulites about their thoughts on the upcoming referendum, what they will vote and why.
Fazli Seker, grandfather
We met Fazli Seker in the working class, mainly conservative, suburb of Bagcilar, on the western side of Istanbul. He told us that, in his view, any campaigning would have little impact as both "yes" and "no" voters were so entrenched in their respective positions.
Munteha Celebi, 33, homemaker, dual German Turkish nationality
We spoke to Munteha Celebi in Istanbul's bustling Taksim Square, in the heart of the city. She lives in Cologne, Germany, and has one child. She will vote "no," and was concerned that the referendum would concentrate too much power in the hands of a single individual.
Duygu, 22, Faruk, 22, Aylin, 24, university students, German Turks
Duygu, Faruk and Aylin are all German Turks who live in Stuttgart, Germany. They had already cast their votes — all in favour of the proposed changes — upon arrival to Istanbul.
Ayse Demirel, 18, student
Ayse Demirel was strolling through the central neighbourhood of Besiktas, a secular stronghold on the European side of Istanbul. She says she will vote "no" because she is worried that Turkey was veering away from its secularist principles.
Ayhan Kilicarslan, 55, retired accountant
Ayhan Kilicarslan views the debate surrounding the referendum as a sort of "war of independence," arguing the "yes" vote is necessary to eliminate foreign influence on Turkish politics. He was visiting the neighbourhood of Fatih when we interviewed him, but is usually based in the northern Anatolian city of Corum, in the Black Sea region.
Omer Goksu, 44, furniture maker
Omer Goksu is a supporter of the nationalist conservative MHP, who we met in the upper middle class, mainly conservative, neighbourhood of Uskudar, on the Asian side of the Bosphorus. Yet he is breaking ranks with the party, which is campaigning in support of the proposed changes, to vote "no" instead.
Seyda, 18, student
Seyda, an 18-year-old student, believes the proposed changes are in the country's best interests. When we interviewed her in the conservative neighbourhood of Fatih, she explained that she finds arguments from the "no" campaign to be unconvincing.
Murat Han, 25, public relations
Murat Han lives in Moda, a liberal neighbourhood on the Asian side of the city, where the "no" campaign has been very active. As a young man, he says the results of the referendum is going to have a very real impact on the rest of his life.
Aynur Seyhan, 38, homemaker
Aynur Seyhan is a homemaker, who is involved in the local branch of the AK Party in Gunesli, the western suburb where she lives. She predicts that the "yes" vote would win with an overwhelming majority.
Fazilet Polat, 21, university student
Fazilet Polat is an arts student at a conservatory in Istanbul who we spoke with in Kadikoy. She is firmly in the "no" camp.
Duygu Kocak, Busra Erdogan, Ozden Durak, all 22, students
We met Duygu Kocak, Busra Erdogan and Ozden Durak in Taksim Square who live on the outskirts of the city. They are following the debate in the lead-up to the referendum closely, but prefer to keep their opinions to themselves.