"On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians using a deadly nerve agent. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack," So said President Donald Trump last night when announcing that for the first time the US had intentionally militarily attacked the coalition of forces keeping Assad in power. What happens next will determine whether this is seen as a blip in a failed US policy toward Syria, or the beginning of a much needed course correction.

The Shayrat air base in Homs Province has been an important piece of infrastructure for the pro-Assad coalition, a housing venue for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, after they intervened in Syria, in 2012-13, to rescue Assad. The Assad regime's air force has been a key advantage over the opposition, the single deadliest instrument in the war against a rebellious population and the principal cause of the refugee crisis. In recent weeks, it was mainly from Shayrat that the regime coalition's aircraft took off to defeat an insurgent offensive in nearby Hama.

Details released by the US Department of Defense point to Shayrat as the takeoff point for the April 4 chemical attack on Khan Shaykhun that massacred at least 84 people, half of them women and children. Having tried to find accounting through the United Nations Security Council and running into the Russian veto — which has seven times been wielded in collaboration with China to shield Assad —Trump gave the order to enforce the ban on weapons of mass destruction unilaterally.

At about 4:40 am local time, the US Navy began a barrage of 59 tomahawk cruise missiles that obliterated the Shayrat air base, less than 72 hours after Assad's attack. At least nine regime jets — a relatively significant number — were destroyed.

Trump had supported Obama standing back from enforcing his own "red line" in 2013 when Assad murdered 1,400 people with sarin nerve agent — a decision Obama remains "very proud" of, as he does his Syria policy more generally, despite the devastating consequences for US allies and the international taboo against chemical weapons. Trump had been noticeably pro-Assad in his rhetoric on the campaign trail. As recently as last week Trump's administration stated that US focus in Syria was on Daesh, and Washington took no view on Assad remaining in power. This was Barack Obama's policy, though the Obama administration had been careful to retain the rhetoric of its initial statement in 2011 that Assad must "step aside."

Why Trump changed his mind is a matter of speculation. Trump stated that, apart from the humanitarian reasons, he had struck at the Assad regime to uphold vital US interests in deterring the use and spread of weapons of mass destruction. Undoubtedly, there were political motives: a sizeable part of Trump's appeal is that he is a strong leader, unlike the "weak" Obama, and a rerun of the humiliating 2013 climb-down therefore had to be avoided. Perhaps, too, Trump was affronted that, just days after his rhetorical concession to Assad, the tyrant would attempt to humiliate the West — and terrorize the Syrian population into submission — by demonstrating that he operated with complete immunity from international response.