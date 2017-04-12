TRIPOLI — The Libyan economy is collapsing. The Libyan dinar on the black market is little more than waste paper. Meanwhile, the lack of cash is enriching evermore enterprising traffickers.

Endemic corruption feeds everyone seeking to make money through fuel smuggling and human trafficking.

In Libya, the official government of Fayez al Sarraj does not have enough money to pay salaries for public service workers. Frustrated citizens began to storm banks last year, a phenomenon that has now become commonplace.

The traffickers are virtually the only people in Libya these days to have an uninterrupted cash flow. Much of the money comes from refugees paying for their "tickets" to a better life.

Until three years ago, Mahmoud Helal had an import and export company. He worked with automotive products and trucks.

He is no longer in business. Instead, once a week he gets in line at the bank on the outskirts of Tripoli, and waits his turn to ask for a little cash.

"There is no more money," he says, with a resigned face. "For [the past] three weeks, by the time my turn came, the bank's officer told me that the cash was gone."

"At first, I was very angry, but now the anger has become fear. I have three teenage children, they are increasingly frustrated, and I'm afraid that they end up being recruited by traffickers."

Other people come closer to Mahmoud as he speaks to TRT World, standing in line at the bank.

Many of them are older men and have seen their country through very hard times.

"We have lived through the dictatorship for more than 40 years, we fought Gaddafi and five years after the revolution we live worse than before," says a friend of Mahmoud's, who does not want to reveal his identity out of fear of retribution.

"My son fought beside me in 2011, he was twenty and he hoped our country could become finally free. He hoped to be able to have well-being and a happy future," says the man, who has been waiting for one hour already today to buy household fuel.

These days, his son spends his days in the cafes. He has no job. His father, Mahmoud's friend, is scared. Several of the armed militias, he says, are recruiting young people.

Only a few of them managed to get the cash at the end of the morning. For all the others, just the disappointment.

"We feel abandoned. European governments only caused damage in Libya. The latest error is the recent agreement to fight illegal migration from Libya to Europe," Mahmoud says.

"Europe should not give money to our Coast Guard, which is usually corrupt. If they want to help us, they should allocate funds for our economy, provide jobs for our young people," Mahmoud says, distressed, before he gives up and goes home, still cashless.

Libyan families have been enduring frequent power cuts for months. The prices of basic goods continue to increase dramatically, and insecurity has become a permanent state of affairs.

Selma, who is in her 50s, is buying bread and cucumbers in a shop.

"Last week while I was buying some fruits with my daughter," she says. "We heard gunshots from the end of the road, and we stayed for hours in the shop, locked inside waiting until the clashes ended."

In Tripoli streets there are dozens of checkpoints. Some are authorised by the interior ministry, others are independently organised by armed militias, which respond only to their own commanders.

"We all hoped that the Fayez al Sarraj government would bring change," Selma continues. "But he is failing."

Selma says the Sarraj government has no control of Libya, and that Tripoli is run by the militias. Then came even more inflation last month.

"People are exhausted," she says. "We have our oil reserves that could make us live serene, but now prices on the black market are becoming shameful."

In Tripoli, a source inside the interior ministry argues that the detention centres for refugees are collapsing and not enough money to feed the detained refugees. He said that this is leading some refugee centres to be closed, and that the refugees end up at the mercy of smugglers, once again.

"Europeans think that the problem in Libya is politics, but the real problem in Libya is the weapons," he tells TRT World, in an interview in the corridor of the ministry.

"European governments can not focus so much on a national unity government without a national unity army."

He adds that it's not only the traffickers who loot refugees' money. It's also the powerful armed militias doing it.

Another official along the corridor of the Libyan office says the other half of the truth, the militia-run detention "There are dozens and dozens of illegal detention centres over which we have no control — there's thirteen in Tripoli alone."

Powerful militias pretend to "arrest" refugees and keep them in their centres, with no food and no water.

"They take their money, exploit them, abuse women and then bring them to Garabulli area to let them leave with the rubber boats, with the complicity of part of the coast guard," he says.

A deadly journey