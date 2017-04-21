SAINT DENIS/PARIS — One week before the French presidential elections, it's politics – not market vendors – who dominated the Sunday streets. In a Parisian neighbourhood in the northeast, people distribute flyers for Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-leftist and leader of the Left Party on one side of the street, while on the other, leaflets for En Marche! (On The Move!) candidate Emmanuel Macron are thrust into the hands of passersby.

At the opposite end of the city, "VOTEZ UTILE! VOTEZ FILLON" ("Vote smart, vote Fillon") shouts from paint on the pavement – urging Parisians to vote for the centre-right Republican candidate, who has called for a longer workweek and immigration quotas – a short distance away from a market bustling with women in hijabs pushing strollers alongside those in bright African prints. An older white man in a beret watches them go by as he sips rose wine in front of a poster for the centre-left Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon.

In the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, halal butcher shops and stores advertising exotic African fruit face quiet churches. Here, posters for Melenchon are plastered to a crumbling wall underneath a bridge. Another candidate's posters are pasted to utility boxes, but they have been torn away. A man rips off a piece that might have identified who. Many residents are immigrants from African, Arab, and South Asian countries and not eligible to vote because they have not yet obtained French citizenship. But some discuss crime outside their boulangeries (bread bakeries)or hope that if Macron wins, he will fight for the youth. Others hesitate to share their views or have given up on politics entirely, after leaving countries like Tunisia.

In the centre of the city, cafes host vibrant political conversations. Retired women argue about the latest Fillon scandal next to young couples rehashing the latest debate. In the city's posh sixth arrondissement (district), a student association linked to the National Front, Marine Le Pen's far-right party, was recently formally recognised at Sciences Po – the elite university whose alumni include the last five presidents of France. That, too, was met with intense debate and angry graffiti from students.

Paris – which typically votes left and is home to 16 percent of the population – is seeing a confrontation of deepening ideologies play out in campaign materials in the streets. But throughout France, the establishment is weakening and voters are gravitating to a new set of politics.

2012 Presidential Elections

In 2012, 79.5 percent of the electorate participated in the first round of elections, giving establishment party candidates Francois Hollande (socialist) and Nicolas Sarkozy (centre-right conservative) rather comfortable leads at 28.63 percent and 27.18 percent of the popular vote, respectively. Marine Le Pen came in third with 17.9 percent, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon and Francois Bayrou with 11.1 and 9.13 percent. Francois Hollande ultimately won with 51.63 percent in the second round.

2017 Presidential Elections

This year, 77 percent of registered voters intend to vote in the first round of the elections. The latest polls indicate a much closer race than the one held in 2012. Centrist Macron leads with 23 percent in the polls, followed by Le Pen (22 percent), Fillon (20 percent), and Melenchon (19 percent).

Political outsiders Le Pen, Macron, and now Melenchon have upset the traditional parties' hold on the electorate, and it is entirely likely that both will be shut out of the race on April 23.

With Hamon trailing in the polls at 8 percent and Fillon facing stiff competition, the rest of the candidates are strategising about how to attract disillusioned voters. In doing so, they are redefining France's political lines. The question is no longer left or right, but rather, which left and which right? Meanwhile, Macron is forging a new space at the centre with En Marche!, which is barely a year old.

The majority of the French agree that employment – followed by purchasing power and social protections – are the country's most pressing issues. Sixteen percent of voters say they will determine their vote in the first round on the basis of housing. Questions of security, the fight against terrorism, and immigration follow further down the list.

The point of disagreement is how to solve them. Even France's Muslim community – of which 93 percent voted for Hollande in 2012, and which accounts for five percent of the country's total electorate – is more divided this year than in previous elections. Some even support candidates like Le Pen – despite her inflammatory rhetoric. Others are ardent supporters of Melenchon.

Geographical distribution of the National Front

This year, Le Pen continues to see the strongest support in those areas where she was most popular in 2012: Hauts-de-France, Grand-Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, and Provence-Alps-Cote d'Azur. Yet, despite portrayal of her supporters as rural workers and her anti-immigrant rhetoric, these regional strongholds cannot be explained by differences in urbanisation or immigration.

Unemployment might hold a clue to explain where Le Pen does best. While rates of unemployment in France hover around 9.5 percent – above the Eurozone average – the phenomenon is not evenly felt throughout the country.

More precisely, French demographer and researcher Herve Le Bras explains in his book, Atlas des inégalités: Les Français face à la crise (Atlas of inequalities: the French in crisis), that the key factor in understanding Marine Le Pen's geographical distribution is inequality. Where inequality is higher, so is support for the National Front, whose policies are protectionist, anti-EU, and anti-immigration.

This would clarify, for example, why Bretagne is a stronger base for Macron: though its residents earn the lowest salaries in metropolitan France, rates of unemployment are lower than the national average, and the region boasts some of the lowest rates of inequality in the country. The opposite is true for regions where Le Pen does well. As Le Bras puts it, it's about neighbourhood relations.

Macron's New Centre

Macron, who polls indicate is currently in the lead, is more difficult to pin regionally, in part because of the new political space he is trying to create with a party that has no electoral history.