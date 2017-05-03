Thousands of coal miners in the United States got a reprieve this week after nearly losing their union-negotiated health benefits.

The whole world knows how Americans, especially those who are out of work, have trouble paying for medical treatment, but the miners' story reveals the precarious nature of healthcare for many ordinary working Americans – even those who sacrificed their health for their jobs.

Some 8,400 miners had spent years working for a company called Patriot Coal in the states of West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Along with several other firms, the company went bankrupt in 2015, after a series of risky investments failed to pan out. Including miners from other bankrupt companies and their families, 22,600 people faced the fear of losing their healthcare.

As part of a continuing collaborative series with 100 Days in Appalachia, TRT World spoke with Daniel Flatley, a West Virginia journalist who wrote an in-depth piece talking to Patriot miners in the days before the deal went through. Flatley described a community of workers left out in the cold after the bankruptcy decision.

In bankruptcy court, Patriot was able to pay out millions to executives, but also successfully argue that it could not live up to its obligations to pay the miners' pensions and healthcare benefits. Critics say that the laws unfairly penalise workers for the bad business decisions of their employers, over which they had no control.

But a budget deal reached in the US Congress this week and set to be voted on by Friday figured out an unusual fix to the problem. Revenue from customs duties will go into a fund to help keep miners covered. The benefits were set to run out at the end of April, but a last minute legislative scramble apparently saved the United Mine Workers fund and it continues to provide healthcare to the miners.

A variety of factors, including high-ranking lawmakers from coal country sitting in key positions in Congress, helped bring about the deal, said Davitt McAteer, a West Virginia attorney and former head of the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.

"You have this confluence of events no one would have predicted," McAteer told TRT World. "It sure looks good, but we have to wait to see."

And if the miners had a national public healthcare system to rely on, McAteer said, "It would look a hell of a lot different."

Read the interview with Flatley below:

Miners' rights in the US have seriously been eroded since reaching a high point in the 1970s. How has that happened and how are we seeing that today?

DANIEL FLATLEY: I think a lot of it has to do with the decline of the labour unions which happened in the 1980s, and through the early ‘90s. There's several factors that contributed to that, one of them was the decline in manufacturing and industry overall but also especially in coal country. I think there was an effort by coal producers who opposed [the unions] to drive the unions out, and that [campaign against the unions] started in the mid-‘80s and continued through the mid-1990s, and really degraded the effectiveness of the unions to a certain extent.

What does that mean for miners, being in a union mine versus a non-union mine?

DF: I think a big part of it was the story of [the mining company] Massey Energy. Beginning in the late ‘80s through to the ‘90s, they took over [the mining industry in] Eastern Kentucky and moved into Southern West Virginia. They would offer higher wages than [wages in unionised mines], so they could get miners to go to work for them and so it made union mining less attractive for people. [But] after a while the wage structure changed and part of it was that the union-guaranteed benefits [were eroded]: health benefits, pensions and if you thought you were working in unsafe conditions you could complain to you union representative and there were ways to fix those sorts of problems. But in a company-owned mine where the union wasn't a factor it became harder to control working conditions.

Why is mine safety important, and in the case of Massey Energy what was the result of the lack of mine safety?

DF: In April of 2010, you had the Upper Big Branch explosion in southern West Virginian. And that sent [Massey Energy owner] Don Blankenship prison for one year [in 2016]. The issue there was that there were a lot of safety practises that were supposed to be followed, including putting up ventilation curtains to keep gases from building up, but in order to do these things, to stay safe, it would slow down the production of coal and that was a conflict for the business owners, who wanted to produce as much coal as possible.

Your story is about a different mining company that was a union mine? What's happening to coal miners who worked for Peabody Energy and Patriot Coal, is their experience unique or is it part of a larger trend?

DF: Peabody, in 2007, took all of its mining operations and created a new company called Patriot Coal because mining in the eastern US had become really expensive, in part because of the history of the labour movement which demanded higher wages for workers, which was still sort of a factor, and also ... that there wasn't as much coal to be mined because a lot of the easy-to-access seams of coal had been mined out. Peabody was interested in shifting to its coal operations in Wisconsin and Montana, and that was all surface mining. It was cheaper to mine. You could get more coal and you could ship it overseas to India and China which were ramping up their infrastructure development projects. Along with Patriot went 8,400 miners who were retired. Eventually, about five years after [Patriot] were spun off, Patriot went bankrupt. [Note: Peabody Energy created Patriot Coal in 2007, in a move the miners believe was meant to insulate Peabody from the eventual downfall of the less profitable mines that became Patriot Coal. The company denies this was the intent.]

US bankruptcy law allows companies to reject collective bargaining agreements, like the ones they make with unions, so Patriot was able to get out of paying pensions and health care requirements.

In 2012 and 2015, a lot of people looked at this, economists and unions, and felt that Peabody had tried to get rid of these miners in order to become a more profitable company. And so now we come to a point, in April 2017, where Congress is trying to decide what they're going to do about health benefits for these miners, and whether they are going to provide federal money to backstop for those benefits.