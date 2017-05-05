WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNESCO ratifies Jerusalem resolution calling Israel "occupying power"
The resolution denounces "all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel" in the city.
UNESCO ratifies Jerusalem resolution calling Israel "occupying power"
The resolution criticises Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem after occupying it in 1967, a move that remains unrecognised by the international community. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The executive board of the United Nation's cultural agency on Friday ratified a resolution that identifies Israel as "the occupying power" in Jerusalem and calls on it to reverse any move changing the city's "character and status."

The resolution had been passed by a UNESCO commission on Tuesday, sparking anger in Israel.

The text, approved at UNESCO headquarters, denounces "all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, which have altered or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."

It said such moves were "null and void and must be rescinded forthwith."

It particularly criticised Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem after occupying it in 1967, a move that remains unrecognised by the international community.

The resolution had been passed on Tuesday by 22 votes to 10, with 23 abstentions.

Recommended

It drew sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who responded this week by cutting his country's UN funding by $1 million.

Saying the resolution denies Jews' historical connection with Jerusalem, Netanyahu called the move "absurd" and said "this systemic harassment has a price."

It was the third time in recent months Israel reduced its UN budget over what it considers anti-Israel votes, putting the 2017 payments at $3.7 million instead of the original $11 million, an Israeli official said.

Israel had already locked horns with UNESCO in October, when the agency's World Heritage Committee adopted a resolution voicing concern about threats to Jerusalem from Israeli building works and archaeological excavations.

Netanyahu recalled his UNESCO envoy for consultations.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its undivided capital, but the Palestinians want the eastern part, including the Old City, as the capital of a future state.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'