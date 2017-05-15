WORLD
2 MIN READ
India appeals to UN court to bar execution of naval officer
Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested last year in the Balochistan province of Pakistan and convicted on charges of spying for Indian intelligence services.
India appeals to UN court to bar execution of naval officer
A Pakistani military court sentenced Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav to death, accusing him of being a spy. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2017

India on Monday appealed to the United Nation's top court to order Pakistan to suspend its planned execution of an Indian national convicted of spying in a case that has escalated tensions between the two countries.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, an Indian former naval officer was arrested in March 2016, in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, where a separatist insurgency has raged for years.

After his arrest, Pakistani officials said that he had confessed to spying for Indian intelligence services. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court last month.

However, India has denied he was a spy, and last week lodged a protest at the at the UN court in the Hague, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by denying the condemned man access to legal and other assistance from India.

Recommended

India and Pakistan routinely accuse one another of sending spies into their countries, and it is not uncommon for either nation to expel diplomats accused of espionage, particularly at times of high tension. But death sentences have rarely been issued in recent years.

Jadhav's case comes as relations have plummeted since a deadly attack on an Indian army base in the disputed region of Kashmir in September, which New Delhi blamed on a Pakistan-based militant group.

There have since been repeated outbreaks of cross-border firing, with both sides reporting deaths and injuries.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India