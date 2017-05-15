ISTANBUL, Turkey — Donald Trump's electoral victory late last year led to much anticipation in Ankara. Since mid-2015, Turkey has become increasingly concerned by US support for the YPG in northern Syria, and relations with the Obama administration became especially fraught since the attempted coup in Turkey last July.

Turkey has been a key US ally in the region for decades, and expectations have been high that the Trump administration might prioritise Turkish interests over short-term gains in the Syrian conflict.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting with Trump, a visit that will set the tone for Turkish-US relations at this critical juncture, where they will likely discuss sensitive issues like the YPG and the Raqqa operation against Daesh in northern Syria.

Yet it was only last week, as top Turkish officials – the country's army and intelligence chief and the president's spokesperson – were visiting the US capital to lay the ground for the meeting between the two presidents, that the Trump administration chose to announce their decision that they will arm the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK – recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU, the US, and NATO – dashing Turkish hopes of a change in course.

Frustrated efforts

In February and March this year, there was a display of force by both US and Russian special forces in the same crucial location: Manbij, in northern Syria. This frustrated Turkey's efforts to minimise the influence of the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), the YPG-led armed alliance both powers see as a key ally in Syria.

It was viewed as especially provocative since Turkey had previously pledged Manbij would be the next front in its Euphrates Shield operation. Turkey had aimed to secure the northern Syria territories between the YPG-held Afrin and Kobani territories, which lie along the country's border with Syria.

During the cross-border Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in mid-2016, Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) forces defeated Daesh in the Syrian border region, claiming the strategic town of Al Bab which is to the east of Aleppo and the west of Manbij.

The strange alliance between the YPG, the US and the Russians

After Turkey and its allies took over Al Bab, some pro-Assad social media accounts posted videos showing heavy armoured US and Russian military vehicles in Manbij.

Interestingly, both countries' troops are pictured sporting MMC (Manbij Military Council) patches on the sleeves of their uniforms. The MMC is part of the SDF structure set up by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition. But Russia also has made no public objection to the SDF, and has kept lines of communication open with the YPG, the force which dominates the SDF. Indeed, the PYD (YPG umbrella organisation) even has an office in Moscow.

While the two world powers may clash and disagree on so many other occasions over Syria, they have so far found common ground as far as the YPG goes.

"Russians see the SDF as a sort of way that they can work with Americans in Syria. Both support the same force and they are kind of on the same side regarding the SDF," said Kyle W Orton, a Middle East analyst who is an associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, a London-based foreign policy think tank.

Turkey has been seriously concerned with the explicit support by the US of an armed group which is so fundamentally opposed to Turkey's interests in the Middle East. Russia's warmness towards the SDF has compounded Turkey's fears that its influence and stability are being undermined. Inside Turkey, the PKK has waged an armed campaign since the early 1980s against the Turkish state, which has so far claimed more than 40,000 lives.

In November 2013, the PYD announced three autonomous territories, or "cantons", which were established following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces from mostly Kurdish-inhabited areas in northern Syria. They are Afrin, in the northwestern corner; Kobani, in the centre; and Jazira, in the northeastern corner. The PYD calls these territories collectively Rojava, which means "Western Kurdistan." After the YPG-led SDF claimed Manbij from Daesh in August 2016, a town that could bridge the PYD's Afrin and Kobani cantons, alarm bells rang in Ankara, pushing Turkey to more direct militarily intervention in northern Syria. This contributed to the launch of Operation Euphrates Shield.

Manbij represented "deconflict" between the Russians and the Americans over their respective policies in Syria, according to US Navy Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesperson. Davis insisted that the two armies had no "planned co-ordination" in Manbij, although Moscow wanted to keep the Americans "abreast of their operations."

Such an aggressive move makes Turkey's powers that be anxious over what the future may hold in northern Syria.

"US and Russia have wanted to contain Turkey's Euphrates Shield operation with their military assertiveness in Manbij [after Turkish-backed FSA claimed Al Bab from Daesh]," said Metin Gurcan, a security expert and a former Turkish army officer.

Gurcan pointed out the fact that the Kobani and Jazira cantons are mostly poorly defended, and therefore vulnerable to a possible Turkish operation.

"But Turkey still wanted to get US support before making this kind of critical military move in northern Syria," he stressed.

The Euphrates: Turkey's red line