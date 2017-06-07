The woman accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault acknowledged on Wednesday that she called the comedian dozens of times in the months after the incident, including multiple calls on Valentine's Day, but batted away suggestions of romance.

The admission came as Cosby's lawyers worked to undermine the account of Andrea Constand, who says the entertainer drugged and abused her at his Philadelphia-area home in January 2004.

Cosby has faced allegations of sexual assault from dozens of women, though Constand's accusation is the only one to lead to criminal charges.

The 79-year-old entertainer, once known as "America's dad" for his role in the 1980s hit television series The Cosby Show, has denied all wrongdoing.

Constand, a former women's basketball coach at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University, told jurors in Philadelphia suburb Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday that Cosby gave her unidentified pills at his home that left her "frozen" and unable to resist as he sexually assaulted her on his couch.

Defence attorney Angela Agrusa on Wednesday walked Constand through a series of phone records in an effort to suggest that Constand pursued Cosby even after the incident in question.

"You knew Mr. Cosby was married, right?" Agrusa asked.

"Yes," Constand replied.

Agrusa also attempted to portray earlier encounters between Constand and Cosby as romantic, including a private dinner on his couch in front of a fire, with incense burning in the room.