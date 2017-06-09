Victory is a tricky thing, especially in British politics lately. Brits woke up on Friday morning to the news that sitting British Prime Minister Theresa May may have "won" the election, but it was the man, who senior figures in his own party once slammed as "unelectable," who was celebrating.

When Thursday's general election was called on April 19 with the aim of strengthening the government's position in Brexit negotiations, polls showing the Conservatives with a 20-point lead suggested they would win with a landslide. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn initially appeared down on his luck, with much of the British establishment loudly voicing their scepticism, right up to the mocking tabloid headlines on the eve of the vote.

Now, with the Conservative Party losing its majority in parliament, May is facing calls to resign, as she scrapes together a coalition with the hard-right Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party, noted for its history of opposition to abortion, Catholic rights, and homosexuality.

The upset comes after Labour won 261 seats to the Conservatives' 318, and follows on the heels of two other seeming political flukes last year in the English-speaking world that broke with centrist expectations: the majority of Britain's public voting in March 2016 to leave the EU, and – on the other side of the Atlantic – Donald Trump's election victory in November.

A not very British election

Until recently, politics in the UK, land of "Keep Calm and Carry On," had long had the questionable privilege of generally being seen as boring and predictable to those not in the loop.

The stances of the leadership of the UK's two main political parties, Labour and Conservative, had coalesced around a shared post-Thatcher neoliberalism. Both embraced a pro-US, pro-NATO and sometimes schizophrenic pro-EU foreign policy, a business and finance industry-friendly attitude, and – after the global financial crash of 2008 – broad agreement on the need for significant cuts to public services. After at first deviating from this agenda somewhat, the third largest party, the Liberal Democrats, largely fell into line after forming a coalition government with the Conservatives in 2010.

True, there were setbacks resulting from the economic crisis, as well as grumbling from smaller parties, but it looked like the debate had mostly been settled. The UK, along with much of the rest of the world, it appeared, was witnessing "the end of history."

That is, until Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the opposition Labour Party in October 2015, and until the outcome of the EU referendum last March, rejecting an economic and political status quo that most of the country's elite had assumed was rock-solid.

"History" has made a comeback, and Corbyn is one of its heralds. Now, socialism appears to be on the rise once again in Britain, ironically at a time when an advocate of the free market has just been elected by the French.

It was only last year that fellow Labour parliamentarians tried to oust Corbyn as head of the party in a September leadership election. And while Labour probably won't make it in to government, Corbyn has surpassed expectations by mobilising an estimated 72 percent of youth voters – according to head of the National Union of Students Malia Bouattia – and overseeing his party's comeback as a genuine opposition force in British politics.

Taking Labour back

Corbyn first came to note during the 1970s and '80s on the left of a Labour Party that was, economically speaking, already well to the left of where it sits today.

While the Labour Party had previously tended to play down its commitment to socialism, in the 1983 election, under the leadership of Michael Foot, it challenged the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher with a manifesto promising unilateral nuclear disarmament, the nationalisation of industry, higher taxes for the rich, and leaving the EU's forerunner, the European Economic Community. Labour Member of Parliament Gerald Kaufman later called it "the longest suicide note in history."

The 1983 election was a disaster for Labour, with the party losing around 10 percent of the national vote, but it saw Jeremy Corbyn voted in as MP for the London constituency of Islington North.

Following that harsh defeat and another in 1987, figures such as Neil Kinnock began trying to make the party more "electable" by moving the party further to the right and expelling members of the far-left Trotskyist group Militant. But Corbyn's views didn't transform to fit with those of his party.

After "New Labour" was voted into power in 1997, under the leadership of Tony Blair, he frequently voted against bills supported by the government as well as the war in Iraq, becoming a marginal figure on the marginalised "Old Labour" left of the party – a relic of the bygone radicalism that died with the fall of the Berlin Wall and the eternal victory of liberal capitalism.

Or so it seemed, until nearly two years ago. The rebel took and stayed in charge with the support of an influx of mostly younger new party members, unhappy with austerity, who found hope his status as a proudly socialist outsider could harbour genuine change.

One of these was Ann Calouri, a 34-year-old communications worker from London concerned over rising homelessness and inequality, who told TRT World, "Jeremy Corbyn is the reason I joined the Labour Party last year ... I felt so inspired and hopeful to see a politician who, like me, believed in social justice, and in the importance of caring for your neighbour."