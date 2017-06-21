US President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner met Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday for talks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Kushner, accompanied by Trump's Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, is expected to also meet Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas later on Wednesday in the West Bank before flying out.

"This is an opportunity to pursue our common goals of security, prosperity and peace," Netanyahu told Kushner in a short video released by the premier's office.

"I welcome you here in that spirit. I know of your efforts, the president's efforts, and I look forward to working with you."

Fresh attempts to broker peace

Greenblatt and Kushner are attempting to broker a deal to restart Israeli-Palestinians negotiations, frozen since US-led talks collapsed in 2014.