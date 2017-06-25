WORLD
3 MIN READ
US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to resolve dispute
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates sent a 13-point list of demands in return for an end to a three-week-old diplomatic and trade boycott of Doha. But Qatar rejected the demands as unrealistic.
US urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to resolve dispute
The US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson said &quot;a lowering of rhetoric&quot; would help ease the tension. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday called on Qatar and a Saudi-led group of four Arab states to sit down together in order to try to reach a resolution.

"A productive next step would be for each of the countries to sit together and continue this conversation," Tillerson said in a statement.

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism."

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates boycotted Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting terrorism and extremism.

The four states sent a 13-point list of demands on Thursday in return for an end to a nearly three-week-old diplomatic and trade "blockade" of Doha.

The demands included closing Al Jazeera television, curbing relations with Iran, shutting the Turkish base and paying reparations.

But Qatar on Saturday rejected the demands as unrealistic, calling the blockade "illegal."

Qatar insists that the moves against it have more to do with long-standing differences than with the fight against extremism.

"It is about limiting Qatar's sovereignty and outsourcing our foreign policy," said Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani, a government spokesman.

Recommended

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday dubbed the ultimatum "against international law."

Kuwait is helping mediate the dispute.

"Lowering of rhetoric"

Tillerson attempted to soothe fraying tempers in a statement Sunday, following days of telephone diplomacy with Riyadh and Doha.

"While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution," Tillerson said.

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism," he said.

"A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension."

The diplomatic tiff, which some observers believe President Donald Trump might have encouraged through his full-throated support for Saudi Arabia during a recent visit, could threaten the future of a huge US air base in Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54