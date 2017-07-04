Ahead of the G20 summit in Germany later this week, North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile from its western region into the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

The missile flew for about 40 minutes and landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Japanese government said, adding it had strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.

Since the beginning of 2017, North Korea has conducted more than 10 such tests, at an unprecedented rate that has sent regional tensions soaring.

Even though the UN Security Council adopted its latest sanctions resolution in early June after North Korea conducted three ballistic missile test launches in May, Pyongyang routinely rejects such moves, saying they infringe on its sovereign right to self-defence and space exploration.

Here's a timeline of the missile launches and tests that North Korea carried out this year:

Feb 12, 2017: North Korea fires its first ballistic missile KN-15, in 2017, in what is seen as a show of force against the leaders of the US and Japan reaffirming their security alliance. The missile flew 500 kilometres and landed in the Sea of Japan.

March 6, 2017: Four Scud missiles are fired, with three of them falling into Japan's EEZ, extending 321 kilometres from its shoreline.

March 21, 2017: A mobile-launched missile is tested near Kalma in eastern Wonsan province, which explodes "within seconds of launch."

As it exploded soon after the launch, US officials could not identify the type of missile tested

April 4, 2017: On April 4, a day before when Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and discuss how to curb North Korea's missile and nuclear programmes, a KN-17 missile launch comes.

The timing of the launch is an embarrassment for Xi as China is one of the closest allies of North Korea.

April 16, 2017: Defying warnings from the Trump administration to avoid any further provocations, KN-17 ballistic missile is fired that explodes almost immediately after launch.

April 29, 2017: In an attempt to defy US's push for tougher international sanctions against Pyongyang's nuclear weapons, the country test-fires another ballistic missile from the Pukchang region. The missile reaches an altitude of 71 kilometres before disintegrating a few minutes into the flight.