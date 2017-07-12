Iraqi forces clashed with Daesh militants holding out in Mosul's Old City on Wednesday, more than 36 hours after Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the group in Mosul.

Abadi's announcement marked the biggest defeat for Daesh since its lightning sweep through northern Iraq three years ago.

But pockets of Mosul are still insecure and the city has been heavily damaged by nearly nine months of gruelling urban combat in the city.

Iraqi forces exchanged gunfire with the militants overnight, two residents living just across the Tigris River from the area said.

Army helicopters strafed the Old City and blasts sent plumes of smoke into the air, though it was unclear if they were controlled explosions or bombs set off by Daesh.

"Clearing operations"

An Iraqi military official attributed the activity to "clearing operations."

"There are Daesh (fighters) hiding in different places," he said.

"They disappear here and pop up there, then we target them."

"We still live in an atmosphere of war despite the victory announcement two days ago," said 45-year-old Fahd Ghanim.

Another resident said the blasts shook the ground around half a kilometre away.

Media access to the area has been heavily restricted since Abadi claimed victory on Monday, hailing "the collapse of the terrorist state."

Footage released by the Daesh news agency Amaqentitled Fighting till the last gasp and allegedly filmed in Mosul's Maydan district showed militants mixed in with civilians and unidentified corpses lying amid the rubble of an urban battlefield.

The video's authenticity could not be independently verified.

About 900,000 people have fled the fighting, with more than a third in camps outside the city and the rest living with family and friends in other neighbourhoods.

Activity has quickly returned to much of Mosul and work to repair damaged homes and infrastructure is already underway.