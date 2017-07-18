Who do you see, or which state do you see, as the biggest threat to Qatar's sovereignty?

KMA: You cannot pinpoint a finger to a state or to a direction. The thing we should do is to prepare ourselves to be ready for the unexpected.

The United States has a very important military facility here. Around 11,000 of its troops [are posted in Qatar, and are] very key to US security and [to] its role in combatting terrorism in the region. Now we've heard for a long time that the UAE wants to, has been lobbying to move that base there. Donald Trump [on July 12, 2017] was asked about this very thing. And he said "If we ever had to leave, we'd have ten countries willing to build us another one. We're not going to have a problem with a military base. But if we need another military base you have other countries that would gladly build it." Are you concerned the US could actually move the base?

KMA: I'd like to answer you in two parts. First of all, I'm not surprised that the UAE is working to get the base out of Qatar. Yes, it is painful when you hear that your so-called "brothers" working to sabotage your reputation and wanting to take the American base out of Qatar. But let me assure you [about] something. Our relation with the United States, especially in defense, is a strategic one. When we are fighting with our men and women in Qatar to combat terrorism, when we are busy doing this for the whole world and for the stability of the region, we find voices like this [rise] from time to time. But I assure you that our relationship is strong; our relationship is [both] a historical one and a strategic one with the United States.

You speak of your "brothers" in the GCC. And the "unfortunate moves", as you say, that they have been, or some of them, have undertaken to undermine Qatar's position in the world. And this has been going on for several years now. We know that Qatar is a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in Yemen. So why did Qatar join that coalition?

KMA: We are ... a member of the GCC and at [the same] time, we have our own opinion on how to solve the situation in Yemen. We always believe in dialogue. We always believe in development as the shortest way to solve issues such [as] the one in Yemen. And people when they start to find hope, they can forget about extremism. But unfortunately, we find ourselves obliged to join the coalition. And we've never been inside Yemen by the way; we've been defending the border of Saudi ... But after the recent aggression on Qatar, they asked us to leave the border of Saudi Arabia, which we did, and all our soldiers are back.

Many people say, including the United Nations, that the Saudi-led coalition is responsible for the majority of civilian deaths in Yemen; this coalition which previously included Qatar. We've had congressmen and senators in the United States, including Ted Lieu, call this a "war crime." Do you see that Qatar is somehow responsible for this crisis in Yemen now?

KMA: I think looking into the role of Qatar very closely, even by an investigative authority, I think you'll find out that we've never been engaged in any operation which comes near or in a field of operation where there [are] civilian deaths.

Totally off topic. I am shifting gears. The Turkish military base. Is this a point of a discussion [between the Gulf states] or not?

KMA: Well, it's one of the 13 points which popped up. We were asked to close the Turkish base. But unfortunately, we did not choose the time to attack, besiege and boycott Qatar. They [the Saudis, Emiratis and Bahrainis] chose the time. They can not come and ask us to close the base which everybody knows about for long time back. This should be considered a relation between two countries; two sovereign states.

It has been one year since the attempted coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016. So how close do you think that Qatar was to [experiencing] the sort of situation happening here?

KMA: I think we were watching the scene very closely. His highness the Emir was the first to call President Erdogan that day. We have a gut feeling that — if I may say so — Qatar would be the next somehow because the position Turkey and Qatar take is an honoured position with the [oppressed people] around the world. We felt that we might be the next target.

In the midst of this crisis from the beginning, you saw Turkey springing to action sending aid, food, and whatever it could [offer], the same as Iran. So what's [Qatar's] relationship with Iran now? Has it changed? Has it improved, because of course, this is one of those 13 demands?

KMA: When we come to the relationship between Iran and Qatar, if you look around us [and our] neighbours, who boycotted and besieged Qatar, they have [far more extensive] relations with Iran than Qatar does. If you come to trade, they have billions of billions of dollars [of trade] with Iran. If you talk about the Iranian presence [in their countries], hundreds, thousands of them [are living there]. The matter is, at the end of the day, not about having relations with Iran or not because they have better relations with Iran. But in this crisis Iran did reach out to us, especially [regarding] the food supply, and this is the only way we have [to get food].

Lastly, going back to the GCC, is the GCC as we know it dead? And could things ever return to the way they were?

KMA: If you had asked me this question before June 5, I would have said "The GCC is there." But today it is not [for] me to answer you. I don't have the mandate to answer you. The answer for this question is only in the hands of the Qatari people.

If they say "We want to leave the GCC" would you say "Okay"?

KMA: I don't have a say on this today. This is for the Qatari people to decide.