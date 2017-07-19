India's Supreme Court will hear more arguments on Thursday to determine whether individual privacy is a fundamental right protected by the Indian constitution, in a ruling legal scholars say will have far-reaching consequences.

The court has set up a rare nine-member bench to rule on the matter triggered by a petition – that was heard on Wednesday – challenging the mandatory use of national identity cards, which are known as Aadhaar or unique identification (UID), as an infringement of privacy.

According to English-language news channel India Today, the court said that there is a need to define privacy before shifting the hearing for Thursday.

The nine-judge bench said there is a "need to clarify whether privacy is protected under Right to Life, Freedom of Expression or Right to Equality" of the Constitution, the channel quoted the court's observations.

The court noted that "right to privacy" was in fact too "amorphous" a term, the English language newspaper The Hindureported.

Privacy is not recognised as a fundamental right by Indian constitution or law.

Issue of immense importance

Constitutional experts say if the court decides privacy is a fundamental right, it could open up to review a law criminalising homosexuality, a ban on the consumption of beef in many states and an alcohol ban in some.

"The consequences are huge," said constitutional scholar Menaka Guruswamy.

"This goes far beyond Aadhaar. The ruling will decide the manner in which constitutional democracy will endure."

India's government has argued in the past that the constitution, which came into effect in 1950, does not guarantee individual privacy as an inalienable fundamental right.

Biometric cards vs privacy

Critics say the 12-digit UID card links enough biometric and demographic data to create a comprehensive profile of a person's spending habits, their friends and acquaintances, the property they own, and a trove of other information.