WORLD
2 MIN READ
Graffiti artists reclaim Nazi hate symbols by transforming them into art
A street art campaign in Berlin aims to change neo-Nazi graffiti into playful images.
Graffiti artists reclaim Nazi hate symbols by transforming them into art
Graffiti artist Ibo Omari poses for a portrait in his shop in Berlin, Germany on August 18, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2017

Horrified at the sight of swastikas scrawled on walls, children's playgrounds and building sites, graffiti artists in Berlin are transforming the Nazi symbols into colourful artwork such as flowers, cars and animals.

The swastika, which was adopted by Adolf Hitler's Nazi party, is banned in Germany. Right-wing sentiment has risen in the country due to an influx of more than a million migrants and refugees in the last two years.

Ibo Omari, who runs a graffiti shop and The Cultural Heirs youth club, encourages young people to look out for swastikas in their local area and then creatively paint over them - after getting permission from whoever owns the defaced property.

Recommended

"When tourists come to Berlin and look at a wall and see a swastika, they'll think: 'What's going on here? There are Nazis everywhere!' And we don't want that," Omari said.

TRT World's Denee Savoia has more.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54