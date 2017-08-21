WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar
UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq says more than 30,000 people have already fled the Tal Afar region and that thousands more were expected to follow.
Iraqi forces close in on Daesh-held Tal Afar
A handout picture released by the Iraqi Federal Police on August 15, 2017, shows Iraqi armoured units headed for the town of Tal Afar. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2017

Iraqi forces closed in Monday on Tal Afar on the second day of an offensive against the last major bastion of Daesh in the country's north, after seizing several villages around the city.

The Iraqi army says it has captured five villages east of the city so far. Belgian and American special forces are assisting with intelligence gathering and mortar strikes.

The offensive launched at dawn Sunday comes only weeks after Iraqi forces seized Mosul from Daesh and as the terrorists also face assaults on their positions in Syria.

Tal Afar was once a major supply hub between Mosul and the Syrian border and capturing it would be another major blow to Daesh that once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq.

The Iraqi army, federal police and counter-terrorism forces, backed by 20,000 fighters from the predominantly Shia and Iranian-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary group, launched the offensive on Tal Afar.

They are battling Daesh on three fronts - the west, south and southeast. Commanders have said they expect to tighten the noose on the terrorists by edging closer to the gates of the city.

The federal police said its forces had retaken four villages on the western front on the first day of the operation while the Iran-backed Hashed said its fighters had advanced to the edges of Tal Afar's western suburbs.

Concern for civilians

The battle for Tal Afar, the last major population centre in northern Iraq under Daesh control, has sparked fears for thousands of civilians trapped inside.

Recommended

The US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria says between 10,000 and 50,000 civilians are estimated to be in and around Tal Afar.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq Lisa Grande said Sunday that "more than 30,000 people have already fled" the Tal Afar region and that thousands more were expected to follow.

"Families are trekking for 10 to 20 hours in extreme heat to reach mustering points. They are arriving exhausted and dehydrated," Grande said in a statement.

"We don't know how many civilians are still in the areas where fighting is occurring, but we are preparing for thousands more to flee in coming days and weeks."

When Daesh captured Tal Afar, the population was estimated at around 200,000 and was overwhelmingly Turkmen, one of Iraq's largest ethnic minorities.

Iraqi forces have been pounding Daesh with mortar fire after weeks of air strikes to weaken the fighters who overran Tal Afar in 2014.

In an indication of their next target, Iraqi planes on Sunday and Monday dropped leaflets on the town of Hawijah to the south, urging residents to prepare as "retaking your city is the next goal of the armed forces".

Hawijah in Kirkuk province is some 300 kilometres (185 miles) northwest of Baghdad.

The terrorists also still hold areas of the vast western desert province of Anbar, including the Al-Qaim area on the border with war-ravaged Syria.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54