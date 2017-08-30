TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey commemorates 95th anniversary of Victory Day
August 30 Victory Day marks the Turkish victory against the Greek forces at the final battle of the War of Independence in 1922.
Turkey commemorates 95th anniversary of Victory Day
People visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during a ceremony marking the 95th anniversary of Victory Day in Ankara, Turkey, August 30, 2017. / Reuters
August 30, 2017

Turkey marked the 95th anniversary of a decisive battle in the War of Independence on Wednesday.

Victory Day, which commemorates the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922 against the Greek forces, saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior officials and high-ranking military staff lay a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on a hill overlooking Ankara.

"This historic victory, which is the herald for the success of our War of Independence, is a very important part of the struggle that starts with Malazgirt [Battle]," Erdogan said after writing in the Anıtkabir memorial book.

"We will continue protecting our homeland entrusted us by you [Turkish citizens], our beloved martyrs and veterans at the cost of our lives,” Erdogan said.

Recommended

Prime Minister Yildirim also released a message to mark Victory Day, reiterating how the Turkish nation’s struggle for independence ended in victory on August 30, 1922.

Yildirim emphasised the strong bond between the nation and the state, saying: “Power groups, trying to weaken the Turkish Republic with coup attempts and terrorism, will never achieve their goals and they will be completely defeated in the face of the nation-state interlocking.”

In a statement, Chief of General Staff, Hulusi Akar said the Victory Day “will continue to be a source of inspiration and pride to the army which evolved out of our beloved [Turkish] people.”

Paying tribute to Ataturk and his fellow soldiers as “the architects of this victory”, Akar highlighted the fight against terrorism.

“The Turkish Armed Forces are determined to fight, with its gendarmerie, police and security guards, successfully against all terror groups," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture