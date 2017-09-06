Togo's cabinet has adopted a draft bill to reinsert presidential term limits into the constitution, the government said on Wednesday, as opponents of the ruling Gnassingbe political dynasty held peaceful protests across the country.

President Faure Gnassingbe has ruled the West African nation since his father died in 2005 after 38 years in power. The late President Gnassingbe Eyadema passed a law in 1992 limiting the president to two terms in power but scrapped it a decade later.

A number of long-serving African rulers, notably in Rwanda, Burundi and Burkina Faso, have moved to drop term limits in recent years in order to remain in power. In some cases this has sparked strong opposition that has led to violent unrest.

Tens of thousands of protesters clad in red, orange and pink - the colours of Togo's opposition parties - marched through the streets of the capital Lome as security forces looked on, according to a Reuters witness. Some carried banners bearing slogans including "Free Togo" and "Faure resign."

"With today's mobilisation, it's up to Faure to choose: either do the reforms or leave power," said Kodjo Ametepe who joined the Lome march.

No sign of violence

Residents said similar protests were underway in Sokode, 210 miles (338 km) north of the coastal capital, as well as several other towns. Unlike marches last month during which at least two protesters were killed by security forces, there was no sign of violence by early afternoon on Wednesday.