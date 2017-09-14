The UN Security Council (UNSC) has called for an end to the violence against Rohingya in Myanmar as UN chief Antonio Guterres said the military campaign against the ethnic Muslim community amounted to ethnic cleansing.

On Wednesday, following a closed-door meeting, the 15-member council including China – a supporter of Myanmar's former ruling junta – expressed concern about excessive force during security operations in Rakhine state and called for "immediate steps" to end the violence.

It was the first time the council agreed on a united response to the crisis sparked by a military crackdown that followed attacks by Rohingya rebels late last month that killed 12 security personnel.

Nearly 400,000 Rohingya have fled across the border into neighbouring Bangladesh, and there have been growing appeals for Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi to speak out in defence of the Rohingya.

Suu Kyi, pulled out of this month's UN General Assembly meeting which opens on September 19 and runs through September 25, to address domestic security issues.

Suu Kyi has been condemned for a lack of moral leadership and compassion in the face of a crisis that has shocked the international community.

Ahead of the council, Nobel Peace Laureate, Professor Muhammad Yunus, together with 12 other Nobel Laureates and international personalities sent an open letter to the UNSC urging it to intervene to end the Rohingya crisis.

"Ethnic cleansing"

Earlier, at a press conference in New York, Guterres called for a halt to the military campaign in Rakhine and said the mass displacement of Rohingya amounted to ethnic cleansing.

"I call on the Myanmar authorities to suspend military action, end the violence, uphold the rule of law and recognise the right of return of all those who had to leave the country," the secretary general told a press conference.

Asked if he agreed the Rohingya population was being ethnically cleansed, he replied, "When one-third of the Rohingya population has got to flee the country, can you find a better word to describe it?"