Fate of child immigrants in the US rests with DACA
Trump decided to end the Obama-era DACA programme that protected people brought to the United States illegally as children. And now, the fate of more than 800,000 so-called "Dreamers" is stuck between their original homeland and their new one.
Immigrants and supporters march across the street from the Trump International Hotel & Tower Las Vegas during a We Rise for the Dream rally to oppose US President Donald Trumps order to end DACA on September 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP
September 15, 2017

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme has long helped immigrants make a new life in the United States. 

But earlier during the month, US President Donald Trump abrogated an order issued by his predecessor Barack Obama that protected young people by granting them temporary legal status as part of the DACA.

And now more than 800,000 so-called 'Dreamers' are facing deportation and most face a very different existence, back in their estranged homelands. 

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City. 

SOURCE:TRT World
