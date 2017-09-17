Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi during his visit to the United States this week and discuss their concerns about the Kurdish Regional Government's (KRG) independence referendum, which is slated for September 25.

Speaking to reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before leaving for New York to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Erdogan said: “We will hold a separate meeting with Iraqi Premier Haider al Abadi, but as far as I see, we are looking in the same direction. What is this direction? The territorial integrity of Iraq.”

The president said Turkey shares a 350-kilometre (217-mile) long border with Iraq, adding that both countries belong to the same civilisation.

Erdogan warned northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government President Massoud Barzani again against holding a referendum on independence.

“You knock on our door and get any kind of support when you are in trouble, but you go your own way when it comes to the disintegration of Iraq.”

Turkey, the US and other Western powers have advised Iraq's semi-autonomous government to call off the vote, worrying that tensions between Baghdad and Erbil would distract the war on Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Turkey has concerns that an independent Kurdish entity in the region could be a safe heaven for the PKK, which has been waging war against the Turkish state for three decades.

Turkey, the US and the EU all consider the PKK to be a terrorist organisation.

Despite the requests and concerns, KRG leader Massoud Barzani had said on Friday that the referendum would go ahead as planned on September 25.