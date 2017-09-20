ISTANBUL, Turkey — In the newly built Eczacibasi sports complex in Istanbul’s industrial neighbourhood of Ayazaga, Violet Kostanda Duca is standing, surrounded by trophies and pictures of her beloved team Eczacibasi’s past victories. While reflecting on the glorious past, she also talks about her disappointment with the professionalisation of Turkish sports and the growing influence money is having on sport.

As she speaks about volleyball, the sport which has shaped her life since she was 14 years old, the newest generation of Eczacibasi players smack balls back and forth in the hall behind.

At the time of the interview, in May, the team was about to head to Japan to participate in the 2017 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship. It’s one of the biggest competitions in international women’s volleyball, and Violet is one of the players who paved the way for future Turkish teams to qualify.

It’s a familiar scene for Violet, who was one of the main forces behind her team’s success during the European Club Championship in 1980, when Eczacibasi was a runner-up. It was the first time a Turkish women’s team made the finals.

During that championship, she played with a sprained ankle. She had badly sprained it three weeks earlier, but refused to have surgery, as she had been medically advised. Instead, she played the entire championship with her ankle anaesthetised and bandaged.

These days, the team is much better resourced, but Violet doesn’t necessarily consider this to be a positive development.

“They have everything. They have their own medics and their own sports hall. They have so many different jerseys,” the volleyball veteran told TRT World.

“We didn’t have those things [in our time]. But we really put our heart and soul into how we played.”

“Things have now changed, not only in volleyball, but in other branches of sports as well,” she says.

Violet, who is a Christian of Macedonian descent, played for the Turkish national team some 120 times before she retired three decades ago.

Commentators view Violet as one of the main reasons the Eczacibasi team won 14 national championships during her shining career there. Her skill and prowess helped make women’s volleyball popular with millions of Turks. Thirty years after Violet’s retirement in 1986, women’s volleyball has become clearly established as one of the most popular sports in Turkey, overcoming initially conservative views about women playing sports.

Turkey is a Muslim majority country, although the country had larger non-Muslim populations in the past. But Violet does not view her career through the lens of religion or ethnicity, and says her religion was no barrier to her becoming a legendary player.

“I didn’t feel different [from Muslim teammates]. I could be a Christian. It didn’t matter at all. All of us share the same God. I was born and raised in Turkey. My grandmother was also born in Turkey. I feel sad [when I am asked about my family’s origin]. I never want to leave [Turkey],” she says.

A career born out of tragedy

Violet’s career began in 1972 with tragedy. Her elder sister, Lidya, had been the first promising volleyball player in the family to join Eczacibasi. Yet scarcely had Lidya’s short career begun when it came to a sudden end. She died of cancer when she was just 21.

“Her lymph nodes became swollen around her throat. ‘It is not serious. We will take it out,’ [the doctors] said. But [the cancer cells] were all around her neck,” Violet said in a grief-stricken voice. “In a short time, only six months, she passed away.”

After Lidya’s death, her teammates wanted Violet to join their team, to replace her sister, as both a player and a friend. She lacked her sister’s height — Lidya was 1.82 metres tall, while Violet is 1.72 metres — but at the time she was considered tall enough for volleyball.

The Eczacibasi team is owned by the Eczacibasi family, which owns one of the biggest pharmaceutical factories in Turkey. The team’s original sports complex was in the Levent neighbourhood in Istanbul, behind the pharmaceutical factory. In those days, it was a luxury for a team to have a sports hall. During the summer of 1972, Violet trained intensively in that hall, smiling as she recalled those early days.

In 1973, her hard work paid off and she became part of the Eczacibasi team. Soon after joining Eczacibasi, she was also recruited to join the Turkish national team. In 1980, Eczacibasi came in second during the European Club Championships, marking a turning point for women's volleyball in Turkey. And Violet continued to serve on the national team every season until 1986.

Now, Turkish women's volleyball teams — both the clubs and the national teams — confidently compete at the highest levels of the game.

“Our teams have reached such a level of skill where they can easily compete for world and European championships. Typically at least two of our club teams qualify for the semifinals. This is a huge success for Turkey,” she says with pride.

On Sunday, for instance, Turkey’s national women’s team defeated Slovenia in five straight sets, winning the 2017 Women’s U23 World Championship. In 2012, the team reached a milestone in its history by taking the bronze medal in the World Grand Prix.

Turkish clubs have also reached the zenith of the game. The Turkish club VakifBank Istanbul won its third gold in the CEV Champions League this year, the biggest event in European club volleyball. Violet’s former team, Eczacibasi, came third in the same competition, meaning two teams out of the three top teams in Europe are Turkish.

Both Turkish teams also qualified to compete in the 2017 FIVB Club World Championships which took place in May in Japan. When TRT World interviewed Violet, Eczacibasi was preparing for the championships.

Following in her father’s footsteps

After her sister’s death, Violet was to lose more family members. Her father, a football player, had left his own mark on Turkish sports. Hristo Kostanda is considered one of the most legendary figures of the Besiktas club’s early years.

His skills on defense are praised for helping Besiktas take five consecutive championships in the 1940s. He also played for the national team. But Hristo was grief-stricken after losing his young daughter. Six years after his daughter’s unexpected death, in 1978, he had a heart attack. He died just before his younger daughter’s impressive career was really about to take off.

“His friends used to describe him as ‘a big guy’ who wouldn’t ever let the ball get past him,” Violet says, recalling her father’s career playing defense for Besiktas.

During those times — much celebrated by the club’s fans — Besiktas scored nearly 600 goals in 144 matches. Its opponents rarely managed to break through the team’s defences, scoring just 81 goals in the same period. Hristo, renowned also for his long passes to the team’s strikers, has been credited by sports experts and fans as the player who achieved those statistics.